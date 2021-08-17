Hendricks keeps Reds in check as Cubs win 2-1

CINCINNATI (AP) – Kyle Hendricks’ 200th career appearance was especially satisfying for him and the skidding Chicago Cubs.

The 31-year-old right-hander not only became the first 14-game winner in the majors, but he helped the Cubs end a 12-game losing streak with six strong innings in a 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

“It’s just cool to see everybody come in and execute and do their job and finally see the results,” said Hendricks, who made his first major league appearance on July 10, 2014, in the same Cincinnati ballpark. “It was nice.”

Hendricks (14-5) gave up three hits in six innings – the only big one a two-out homer by Nick Castellanos in the sixth – as Chicago won for the first time since Aug. 4 in Colorado. The Cubs are 3-15 since selling off their biggest stars at the trade deadline last month.

Chicago had lost 12 in a row for the first time since 2012.

Frank Schwindel had a run-scoring double for the Cubs in the third, his sixth straight game with an extra-base hit. Happ homered to right field leading off the sixth, one of his three hits.

“Kyle giving us the start that he did was huge,” manager David Ross said.

Cubs reliever Rowan Wick loaded the bases in the seventh but struck out Jonathan India before Adam Morgan came in from the bullpen and got Joey Votto to ground out.

Codi Heuer retired Cincinnati in order in the eighth and ninth for his second major league save and first this season.

“We had the top of our order in the seventh,” Reds manager David Bell said. “Those guys have come through time and time again. Give credit to the Cubs pitchers. They made pitches when they had to.”

Reds rookie Vladimir Gutiérrez (8-4) gave up nine hits while striking out seven over 6 1/3 innings. He won his previous four starts.

“I felt pretty good about my outing,” Gutiérrez said. “I feel confident with all of my pitches right now.”

THAT GUY LOOKS FAMILIAR

Austin and Andrew Romine became the first pair of brothers to start a game for the Cubs in modern history. (A team historian says it happened once before, in 1894 when the Cubs were known as the Colts.) Catcher Austin, 32, batted seventh and 35-year-old Andrew played shortstop and hit eighth. They were collectively 1 for 7.

GENO OUT

Reds third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who has struggled at the plate all season, got a night off. Suárez is hitting .172. He’s third on the team with 23 homers, but has struck out a team-high 144 times. Mike Moustakas, who returned this month from a long stint on the the injured list, started at third.

GREAT CATCH

Reds center fielder Shogo Akiyama robbed Jason Heyward of a sure extra-base hit in the fourth inning with a long run and leaping catch just before he slammed into the wall.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Ross said INF Nico Hoerner (strained oblique) hit in the cage and might take batting practice Friday in Chicago. … RHP Adbert Alzolay (hamstring) was on the field pregame jogging and doing agility drills.

Reds: RHP R.J. Alaniz (calf strain) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and sent to Triple-A Louisville. … RHP Tejay Antone (forearm strain) is continuing his rehab stint and expected to rejoin the team next Tuesday.

UP NEXT

The Cubs plan to call up Adrian Sampson from Triple-A Iowa to start against Tyler Mahle (10-3, 3.58 ERA) in the finale of the three-game series Wednesday afternoon. Sampson last pitched in the majors in 2019 for the Texas Rangers. Mahle scattered three hits over seven shutout innings in a 6-1 win over the Phillies last Friday.