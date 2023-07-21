Dayton, Ohio—Austin Hendrick and Hayden Jones each hit home runs while four Dayton pitchers combined to allow just four hits as the Dragons defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 6-2 on Friday night.

The Dragons snapped a four-game losing streak with the win.

A crowd of 8,016 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons never trailed in the game, jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning and adding two more in the second to lead 3-0.

After Wisconsin scored two in the top of the third, the Dragons took command with runs in the bottom of the third and fourth innings to lead 5-2, and they added one more in the eighth to close out the scoring.

Jones’ run-scoring single keyed the two-run second inning for the Dragons, and Hendrick launched a long home run in the third, his second homer of the series and eighth of the season.

Jay Allen II had a big two-out, run scoring single in the fourth as the Dragons extended their lead to 5-2, before Jones blasted a home run to right field in the eighth, his first homer of the year.

Dragons starting pitcher Hunter Parks worked only two innings and did not allow a run. Owen Holt (4-4) replaced Parks to start the third and was credited with the win. He remained in the game for three innings, allowing two hits and two runs with one walk and two strikeouts.

Eddy Demurias tossed two impressive innings, allowing just one base runner and no runs with two strikeouts. Brooks Crawford earned his first save, also working two scoreless innings.

The Dragons finished the night with eight hits. Jones, Allen, and Ruben Ibarra each had two.

With the win, the Dragons climbed to within three games of first place Fort Wayne in the East Division of the Midwest League.

Up Next: The Dragons (10-12, 43-45) host Wisconsin (12-10, 38-48) in the fifth game of the six-game series on Saturday night at 7:10 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Chase Petty (0-1, 1.93) is scheduled to start for Dayton.