Head coach Kevin Stefanski, two coaches, two players test positive for COVID, Cleveland Browns say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns announced Tuesday that Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19.

Two other coaches and two players have also received positive coronavirus tests.

The NFL Network reports that Pro Bowler G Joel Bitonio and WR KhaDarel Hodge are the players affected.

Our contingency planning calls for Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer to serve as the acting Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/Mhh9Zt1e4d — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 5, 2021

The Browns contingency plans call for Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer to serve as acting head coach.

This is a huge blow to the Browns as they prepare to play in Pittsburgh for the first round of the NFL playoffs Sunday.

The Browns facility is closed and contact tracing is underway, according to a statement from the Browns.

“The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts to determine the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority,” the team said in a statement.

Cleveland plays the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at 8:15 p.m.

This is the Browns first appearance in the NFL playoffs in 18 years.

The Browns were missing six players and three coaches when they played the Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, in the game that clinched their playoff appearance.

Coach Stefanski spoke about that after the game.

“I am disappointed for anybody who can’t be out here. I want all of those guys to make sure that they are feeling better. Our whole goal here is to keep everybody safe. I feel for anybody who is away from this operation due to that. That is really where I am thinking, first and foremost. People stepped up. Players stepped up and coaches stepped up, and we were able to get a win today.”

The NFL would have to make the decision to delay the game, which it has done this season.

The NFL delayed the regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens.

That game was originally set for the Thanksgiving Day primetime slot.

It was delayed several times. First rescheduled for Sunday, then Tuesday. It was ultimately played on Wednesday – nearly a week after it was originally scheduled – due to players who were out with COVID or contact tracing protocols.

The NFL has not said it has any plans to reschedule this game and has not made a statement on the matter.