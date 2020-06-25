Hall of Fame Game in Canton canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Steelers vs. Cowboys preseason game in Canton is canceled

by: Brandon VanSickel

Hall of Fame Reopening Football

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2017, file photo, football fans toss footballs on the lawn outside the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Pro Football Hall of Fame will reopen Wednesday, June 10, 2020, after nearly a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CANTON, OH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys were originally scheduled to kick off the NFL season in the annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, August 6th. That game is now canceled.

The Hall of Fame’s enshrinement ceremony, which was scheduled for August 8th, is now postponed.

It’s the first update from the NFL on the outlook of the 2020 season, since the league announced training camps could start in late July.

