Hall of Fame Game in Canton canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

CANTON, OH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys were originally scheduled to kick off the NFL season in the annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, August 6th. That game is now canceled.
The Hall of Fame’s enshrinement ceremony, which was scheduled for August 8th, is now postponed.
It’s the first update from the NFL on the outlook of the 2020 season, since the league announced training camps could start in late July.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.