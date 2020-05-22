Greenon’s Delaney Benedict named athlete of the year

Enon, OHIO (WDTN) Three sport star Delaney Benedict of Greenon high school was named the 2019-2020 Penn Station athlete of the month. Delaney was chosen from 8 Penn Station athlete of the month winners and picked up a $10,000 college scholarship.
