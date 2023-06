FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Greeneview held of a late 7th inning rally from Cincinnati Country Day to secure a 5-3 win in the Div. 3 regional semis at Nischwitz Stadium, sending the Rams to their first regional finals since 1994.

They will next face the winner of Heath and Waynesville on Friday back at Nischwitz Stadium at 5 p.m.