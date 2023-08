DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greeneview Rams thwarted a late rally from the Northridge Polar Bears for the 28-14 victory in Friday night’s week 1 matchup.

The Rams (1-0) will head to Waynesville next Friday for more non-conference action, while the Polar Bears (0-1) meet Oakwood in week 2 at 7 p.m.