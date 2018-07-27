Greene throws record breaking fastball in Dragons 2-1 win over the Tincaps
Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) - Five Dayton pitchers combined to allow just five hits and one run as the Dragons edged the Fort Wayne TinCaps 2-1 on Thursday night. The win evened the series at one win apiece with the rubber match set for Friday night. A crowd of 7,542 was in attendance at Fifth Third Field.
Dragons starting pitcher Hunter Greene broke the Fifth Third Field record for fastest pitch when he fired a fastball at 102 mph as the last pitch of the first inning, getting a called third strike with the pitch. Greene, big league all-star Aroldis Chapman, and current Dragons reliever Aneurys Zabala had previously reached 101 mph on the speed gun at Fifth Third Field. Chapman was on a major league injury rehabilitation assignment with the Dragons when he reached 101 in 2014.
Greene fired two scoreless innings, striking out four without allowing a hit, and left the game unexpectedly after the second inning. Dragons manager Luis Bolivar said after the game that Greene’s exit was due to an upset stomach and was not injury-related.
The Dragons broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jeter Downs singled, stole second and third with one out, and after a walk to Leandro Santana, Downs scored on Alejo Lopez’s single to right field to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead.
The Dragons added another run in the seventh, putting together a two-out rally. Andy Sugilio reached on an infield single, stole second, and scored on a pair of wild pitches to make it 2-0.
Fort Wayne scored one run with two outs in the ninth inning before Dragons closer John Ghyzel notched a strikeout to end the game with the tying run at first base. Ghyzel picked up his league-leading 18th save.
The victory was credited to Wendolyn Bautista (4-5), who tossed four scoreless innings in relief of Greene. Brian Hunter and Ryan Nutof each pitched a scoreless inning after Bautista left the game.
The Dragons finished with eight hits. Lopez, Lorenzo Cedrola, and Jeter Downs each had two.
In the Standings: The Dragons improved to 16-17 in the second half with the win. They remained one-half game out of the wildcard spot in the Midwest League’s East Division Second Half race. Fort Wayne fell to 15-17.
