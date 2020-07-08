Gray will start Reds opener

CINCINNATI (AP) – Sonny Gray knows what it’s like to start a season opener in front of a crowd, having done it twice with Oakland. His third time will be the most different and memorable of all.

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell chose Gray to start the 60-game season and lead a rotation that he joined only last year.

Bell announced Wednesday that Luis Castillo – last year’s opening day starter – would be second in the rotation, followed by Trevor Bauer, left-hander Wade Miley and Anthony DeSclafani.

Gray started openers for the Athletics in 2014 and 2015, throwing a combined 14 shutout innings while getting a win and a no-decision. He’s in line to face the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park on July 24 as Major League Baseball starts a season shortened because of the pandemic.

