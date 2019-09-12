Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Gray loses no-hit bid, Reds lose again in Seattle

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Cincinnati Reds right-hander Sonny Gray lost a no-hit bid in the seventh inning when Seattle Mariners rookie Kyle Lewis hit a three-run homer Wednesday night.

Gray hit a batter, issued a walk and got one out in the seventh before Lewis hit a drive out to right-center. Lewis also connected to end Reds righty Trevor Bauer’s no-hit bid Tuesday night in the fifth inning of the outfielder’s major league debut.

Gray allowed a single to Daniel Vogelbach before being lifted trailing 3-2. He struck out nine, walked three, hit two batters and allowed two hits on 111 pitches.

Seattle has already been no-hit twice this season, by the Los Angeles Angels on July 12 and the Houston Astros on Aug. 3. No club has ever been no-hit three times.

Dee Gordon nearly had a hit in the third inning when he bounced a comebacker off the back of Gray’s knee, but Gray calmly scooped up the ball and got the out. Phillip Ervin also tracked down a hard-hit ball by rookie Kyle Lewis in the right-center field gap in the fifth.

The Reds turned a first-inning double play and picked off Donnie Walton trying to steal after an eight-pitch walk in the third. It was the second night in a row the Mariners failed to get a hit through five innings against the Reds.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

More Ohio State University
More University of Dayton
More Wright State University
More Dayton Dragons
More Operation Football
Tap here to donate to torndao rcovery
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS