DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After trailing at halftime the UD men’s basketball team rallied back in the second half to defeat Southeastern Louisiana 80-74, giving head coach Anthony Grant his 300th career win on Saturday.

DaRon Holmes II recorded a double-double for the second straight game with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Toumani Camara added 20 points and 9 rebounds. Camara is now just one point away from 1,000 career points.

The Flyers also received contributions from Mike Sharavjamts with 14 points and 8 assists, Mustapha Amzil with 16 points and R.J. Blakney with 11.

All five of the UD starters posted double-digit scoring against the Lions.

Up next, Dayton will seek their third straight win on the road against Virginia Tech on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m.