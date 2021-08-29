Grace Norman wins Silver Medal in Tokyo

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 29: Grace Norman of Team United States reacts as she crosses the finish line to win the silver medal during the women’s PTS5 Triathlon on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Odaiba Marine Park on August 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

(WDTN) – Cedarville and Xenia Christian graduate Grace Norman won the silver medal in the women’s PTS5 Triathlon event at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The 23 year-old Jamestown, Ohio native finished 41 seconds behind Great Britain’s Lauren Steadman who Norman beat-out for the gold medal in Rio in 2016. Steadman’s winning time was one hour, four minutes and 46-seconds. Fellow Briton Claire Cashmore captured the bronze medal.

Friends and family of Grace Norman held a watch party on Saturday night at Cedarville University.