Grace Norman wins Silver Medal in Tokyo

(WDTN) – Cedarville and Xenia Christian graduate Grace Norman won the silver medal in the women’s PTS5 Triathlon event at the Tokyo Paralympics.
The 23 year-old Jamestown, Ohio native finished 41 seconds behind Great Britain’s Lauren Steadman who Norman beat-out for the gold medal in Rio in 2016. Steadman’s winning time was one hour, four minutes and 46-seconds. Fellow Briton Claire Cashmore captured the bronze medal.
Friends and family of Grace Norman held a watch party on Saturday night at Cedarville University.