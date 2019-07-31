Gordon leads Dragons over Hot Rods

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) Miles Gordon collected four hits including a home run and three Dayton pitchers combined on a five-hitter as the Dragons defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods 6-1 on Tuesday night. The game was the start to a four-game series.

Dragons starting pitcher Nick Lodolo, the Cincinnati Reds 2019 first round draft pick, made his second start with the Dragons and was again sharp. He worked four innings, allowing one run on three hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Lodolo has thrown 18.1 innings during his brief professional career and has not issued a walk while striking out 30. Lodolo threw 49 pitches and left the game with a 4-1 lead.

The Dragons scored three runs in the second inning to take a 3-1 lead. Michael Siani had a run-scoring single and Brian Rey followed with a two-run double. Gordon blasted a home run to lead off the third inning, his third homer of the year, to make it 4-1. In the fifth, Siani drew a bases loaded walk to make it 5-1, and Gordon delivered an infield single with the bases loaded to bring in a run in the eighth to close out the scoring.

Andy Fisher (1-1) replaced Lodolo to start the fifth and earned the win. He tossed four scoreless innings, allowing two hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Since joining the Dragons, Fisher has worked 12 innings and given up one unearned run. He has allowed only three hits and no walks in the 12 innings with 12 strikeouts. Clate Schmidt pitched a perfect ninth inning for the Dragons to close out the win.

The Dragons collected 12 hits and drew a team season-high nine walks. Gordon’s four-hit game was his second of the year. He also had a stolen base. Mariel Bautista had two hits and a stolen base.

Notes: Dragons center fielder Michael Siani made one of the finest defensive plays of the season in the third inning, a diving catch to rob Russ Olive of an extra base hit. Siani went to his right and leaped to secure the ball, then held it as he hit the ground hard to complete the catch. The play was shown during the Reds telecast on Tuesday night on FOX Sports Ohio and had received about 28,000 views on Twitter within 30 minutes of the final out of the Dragons game. The catch can be seen on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1156354394583183363



Up Next: The Dragons (16-21, 44-63) host the Hot Rods (23-14, 62-45) again on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field in the second game of the four-game on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. Connor Curlis (3-3, 3.02) will start for the Dragons.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE AM. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All Saturday and Sunday home games are televised on Dayton’s CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013).