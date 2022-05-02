DAYTON – University of Dayton All-America safety Brandon Easterling has signed a Non-Drafted Free Agent contract with the New York Giants and has been invited to the NFL teams’ rookie minicamp on May 13.

This brings the number of Flyer NDFA’s to six in the last nine years, and that number does not include New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman, who was drafted by the Saints in 2020.

Easterling led the Pioneer Football League in solo tackles (6.1 per game), tied for first in fumbles forced (2) and was third in the PFL in tackles per game (9.3). He also had five pass breakups, 1.5 TFL, a sack and an interception. The interception came on the very last play of his college career, and it clinched UD’s season-ending win over eventual PFL champion Davidson.

It was the second straight year the Fairborn, Ohio product led UD in tackles. As a junior, Easterling was a 2019 FCS All-American by HERO Sports, the Walter Camp Foundation, the Associated Press and STATS FCS.

He led FCS in solo tackles (7.5) and was second in total tackles (12.7) by 0.058 tackles per game. His nine turnovers acquired (six interceptions, three fumbles) were the most in FCS football in 2019. Easterling also tied for second in interceptions per game (0.5) and tied for third in fumbles recovered (3).

A 2021 team captain, Easterling was a two-time First Team All-PFL performer and was also CoSIDA First Team Academic All-District.