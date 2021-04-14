Giants shutout Reds 3-0 to take series

DAYTON -- University of Dayton men’s basketball coach Anthony Grant has announced that Lynn Greer III, Toumani Camara, and Richard Amaefule have officially joined the Flyer basketball program.

Greer is a 6-foot-3 guard from Philadelphia who is spending a prep year at IMG Academy in Florida. He will be an incoming freshman with four years of eligibility. Camara, a 6-foot-8, forward from Brussels, Belgium, will transfer to UD from the University of Georgia. Camara will have three years of eligibility for the Flyers, due to the NCAA granting all student-athletes an extra year of eligibility in light of Covid. Amaefule, a 6-foot-9 forward from London, England will transfer to UD from East Tennessee State University. He will have four years of eligibility for the Flyers.