Giants make it 3 straight over Reds with 4-0 win

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cincinnati Reds’ Tyler Stephenson attempts to field the ball hit by San Francisco Giants’ Austin Slater at first base during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Slater was safe at first on the error by Stephenson. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kevin Gausman gave up one hit over six strong innings, Buster Posey drove in three runs and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-0. Gausman didn’t allow a hit until until Tucker Barnhart led off the fifth with a double, and Cincinnati managed just two more hits the rest of the way against San Francisco relievers. The Giants got a great outing from a starter in beating the Reds for the third straight night. Mike Tauchman had an RBI single in the fifth for NL West-leading San Francisco.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS