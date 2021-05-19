Giants make it 3 straight over Reds with 4-0 win

COLUMBUS (WCMH) - As the world is getting back to some normalcy, medical experts want to reemphasize the pandemic isn't over, which is why the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center's research team is trying to understand the impact COVID-19 has had on first responders.

OSU Wexner Medical Center and researchers at the OSU College of Medicine have been awarded a five-year, $10 million grant from the National Cancer Institute in the National Institutes of Health to study the long-term, longitudinal impact of COVID-19 on first responders, healthcare workers, and the general population.