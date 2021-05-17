Giants knock off Reds 6-3 in series opener

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cincinnati Reds’ Jonathan India, left, throws to first base as he forces out San Francisco Giants’ Mike Tauchman (29) at second base during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Logan Webb pitched six shutout innings and the San Francisco Giants backed him with three home runs, beating the Cincinnati Reds 6-3. Wilmer Flores, Mike Yastrzemski and Mauricio Dubón homered for the NL West-leading Giants. Webb gave up six hits, struck out four and walked a batter. The Reds left the bases loaded in the second inning, but Webb didn’t allow a runner past second for the rest of his outing and induced a pair of double-play balls. Nick Castellanos and Eugenio Suárez hit back-to-back homers for the Reds in the eighth.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS