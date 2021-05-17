Giants knock off Reds 6-3 in series opener

CINCINNATI (AP) — Logan Webb pitched six shutout innings and the San Francisco Giants backed him with three home runs, beating the Cincinnati Reds 6-3. Wilmer Flores, Mike Yastrzemski and Mauricio Dubón homered for the NL West-leading Giants. Webb gave up six hits, struck out four and walked a batter. The Reds left the bases loaded in the second inning, but Webb didn’t allow a runner past second for the rest of his outing and induced a pair of double-play balls. Nick Castellanos and Eugenio Suárez hit back-to-back homers for the Reds in the eighth.