SEATTLE (AP) -- Kyle Lewis homered for Seattle in his major league debut, Kyle Seager hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Mariners beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak.

Lewis, a 24-year-old outfielder selected 11th overall in the 2016 amateur draft, was brought up from Double-A Arkansas on Tuesday after hitting .263 with 11 homers and 62 RBIs. Batting sixth and playing right field, he grounded out in the second, then drove a high 2-0 fastball in the fifth into the Mariners bullpen in left for Seattle's first hit off Trevor Braun. The drive, measured at 426 feet by Statcast, tied the score 1-1.