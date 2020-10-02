Game of the week preview: Wayne at Northmont

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) Wayne travels to Northmont in the Operation Football, Premier Health game of the week. A Thunderbolts win would give them the outright GWOC title, a Warriors win would give them a share of the league championship.

