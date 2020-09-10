Game of the week preview: Wayne at Centerville

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Operation Football Scoreboard

Centerville, OHIO – Centerville versus Wayne has been one of the most intense rivalries in the Miami Valley for decades. Friday night the two GWOC powers renew that rivalry as the Warriors visit the Elks in our Operation Football game of the week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Operation Football

More from 2 Sports

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS