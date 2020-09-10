Game of the week preview: Wayne at Centerville

(WCMH) — More than 1,000 days after a spinal injury took him off the field, former Buckeyes and Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier announced his official retirement from football.

"Football gave me everything I could have ever wanted and more. It taught me about hard work, dedication and teamwork," said Shazier. It took me to college and the NFL. It made me money and gave me a life that most people could only dream about. I'm here today to make sure the world knows how much I still love football. how grateful I am for everything football gave me. And I'm here to let the world know that today, I am officially retiring from the game I love so much."