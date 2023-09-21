CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville Elks and Springboro Panthers are gearing up to face off in a week 6 GWOC rivalry showdown on Friday night for the Operation Football Game of the Week.

The Elks will look to defend their home turf and secure a fourth straight win as they sit atop the GWOC at 2-0, tied with Wayne and Fairmont for first place.

After starting last season 4-1, the Panthers are 1-4 overall (1-1 in the GWOC) after a tough non-conference schedule.

Springboro defeated Centerville last season 21-17. The Panthers have also won four of the last five meetings against the Elks, with the last win for Centerville coming in 2021.

Kick off is set for 7 p.m. at Centerville Stadium this Friday.