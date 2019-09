CINCINNATI (AP) - And this one belongs to Marty Brennaman. Tears and all.

With fans applauding his every mention, the Hall of Fame broadcaster called his final Cincinnati Reds game Thursday, ending a 46-year career that featured so many big stars and historic moments - Hank Aaron, the Big Red Machine, Pete Rose - and more than a few verbal tiffs with fans and players who weren’t exactly endeared to his tell-it-like-it-is approach.