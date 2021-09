YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) -- Dave Chappelle's restaurant and comedy club is officially moving forward in Yellow Springs after the village's planning commission unanimously approved plans for construction.

After two years in the works Dave Chappelle told 2 News' Kiona Dyches that he's excited that things are moving forward. Meanwhile, village officials said the club would add to their plans of becoming an attractive community to grow and start new businesses.