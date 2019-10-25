Game of the week preview: Centerville at Northmont

Clayton, OHIO (WDTN) – Northmont and Centerville are ranked 8th and 9th in the division one region 2 playoff ratingss. Tomorrow night the Elks head to Clayton to battle the Thunderbolts in the Operation Football premier health game of the week.
