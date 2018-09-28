Game of the week preview: Bellbrook at Valley View Video

Germantown, OHIO (WDTN) - Bellbrook heads to Germantown to face Valley View in the Operation Football, Premier Health game of the week.

The Golden Eagles come in 5-0 ranked 4th in the state in the latest AP football poll. The Spartans are 3-2, but have won 2 in a row. The winner will grab a share of first place in the SWBL Southwest division.