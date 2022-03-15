DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The First Four is underway in Dayton Tuesday and teams are practicing ahead of their games in the basketball tournament.

Take a look at photos taken by 2 NEWS of teams from Wright State University, Rutgers University and University of Notre Dame preparing at the University of Dayton Arena.

Games kick off tonight with Texas Southern taken on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 6:40 p.m. followed by Wyoming taking on the Hoosiers from Indiana at 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday, the Wright State Raiders will take on the Bryant Bulldogs at 6:40 p.m. and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will concluded the First Four when they face off against the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame at 9:10 p.m.

All games will air on TruTv.