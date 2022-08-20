PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Fraley’s two-run home run highlighted a four-run outburst in the fourth inning and Justin Dunn earned his first win in 16 months as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-1.

Fraley’s sixth homer of the season landed in the Allegheny River and increased the Reds’ lead to 5-0.

Dunn (1-1) allowed one run in five innings in his third start since being called up from Triple-A Louisville.

It was his first win since April 15, 2021, when he was pitching for Seattle and beat Baltimore in the second game of a doubleheader.