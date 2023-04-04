CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – University of Dayton running back Jake Chisholm has been invited to participate in a local pre-draft workout conducted by the Cincinnati Bengals on April 18.

Chisholm, a two-time FCS All-American and four-time Academic All-American, gained 1,050 yards last year in his final season at Dayton. He earned his degree in Pre-Med in December.

He is the first Dayton football player to have three 1,000-yard seasons. He ended his Flyer football career as UD’s all-time record holder in all-purpose yardage (5,063 yards), second in career touchdowns (47) and third in career rushing (3,276 yards).

In 2022, he led the Pioneer Football League in scoring (102 points) and all-purpose yardage (1,320 yards). Nationally, he was fourth in carries per game (21.2) and fifth in touchdowns per game (1.5).

A two-time White Allen MVP for the Flyers, Chisholm led UD to an 8-3 overall record in 2022, including 6-2 in the PFL, which tied for second place in the league.