COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller III, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Nov. 28, has decided to transfer to Florida.

Miller entered the portal one day after the Buckeyes loss to Michigan.

The Scottsdale, Arizona native and redshirt freshman was arrested on Nov. 5 for operating a vehicle impaired. The OVI charge was reduced to reckless operation in court on Nov. 18.

Miller was the Buckeyes’ third-string quarterback prior to his arrest and saw very little playing time completing seven passes on 14 attempts in four games during the 2021 season.

Ohio State lost true freshman Quinn Ewers who left the Buckeyes for the Texas Longhorns but added 2022 commit Devin Brown who committed last week.