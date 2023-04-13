ERIE, Pa. (WKBN) — Grove City High School graduate Jordan Fee has been officially hired as the 20th men’s basketball head coach at Gannon University.

The 34-year-old comes to Gannon after serving as the Associate Head Coach at NCAA Division II champion Nova Southeastern men’s basketball program.

“I’m so honored and humbled to be joining the Gannon University family,” Fee said. “My wife, Jaclyn, and I are excited to be back home and look forward to being a part of the Erie community. I want to thank Dr. Keith Taylor, Dr. Walter Iwanenko, Athletics Director Lisa Goddard McGuirk, and the entire committee for the opportunity to lead Gannon’s basketball team. The commitment and vision from the administration has been very clear throughout this process.”

“We are excited to welcome Coach Jordan Fee to Gannon,” said Gannon Athletic Director Lisa Goddard McGuirk. “He is committed to excellence in academics, athletics, the community and the student-athlete experience. Coach Fee’s experience competing and coaching at some of the nation’s best D-II men’s basketball programs will help propel our program forward. He understands and values the rich history of Gannon men’s basketball and will work tirelessly to uphold the tradition.”

Since 2020, Fee has been selected by Silver Waves Media as one of the 50 most impactful D2 Assistants in America. In addition, he has also been recognized as a member of the NABC’s 30-Under-30 Team – which acknowledges 30 of the most outstanding men’s college basketball coaches under the age of 30 across all divisions.

In addition, Fee was selected by CoachStat.net ranking sixth in the Top-25 DII/III assistant coaches poll of top coaches under the age of 35 in the southeast region.

Fee received an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy, and he served as a team captain while helping Air Force Preparatory School to a 19-6 record. He then transferred to the University of Detroit Mercy from 2008-10 and later transferred to West Liberty University.

Following his playing career, he remained at West Liberty as a student assistant coach before serving as a graduate assistant coach at Clarion University in 2013-14.

He spent the 2014-15 season as a graduate assistant at Detroit Mercy before moving on to Nova Southeastern.