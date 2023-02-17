TORONTO, Canada (WKBN) – John Paul Morosi is reporting that former Cleveland Indians’ All-Star Victor Martinez has been hired as a special assistant with the Toronto Blue Jays’ front office.

Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro and general manager Ross Atkins were both with the Cleveland organization when Martinez played for the Indians.

Martinez played 17 seasons in the Major Leagues, including eight with Cleveland.

He also played for the Red Sox and Tigers to cap off his career.

In 1,973 big league games, Martinez posted a career batting average of .295 with 246 home runs and 1,178 runs batted in. He was a five-time All-Star and won two Silver Slugger Awards.

Martinez spent the 1999 season in the Valley playing for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.