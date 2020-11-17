Former Flyer Obi Toppin is ready for NBA draft

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Former Flyer Obi Toppin will likely become the first University of Dayton player selected in the first round of the NBA draft since Jim Paxson back in 1979.
Toppin talks where he wants to play while his former Flyer teammates and head coach Anthony Grant talk about Obi’s future in the NBA.
