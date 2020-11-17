Former Flyer Obi Toppin is ready for NBA draft

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Former Flyer Obi Toppin will likely become the first University of Dayton player selected in the first round of the NBA draft since Jim Paxson back in 1979.

Toppin talks where he wants to play while his former Flyer teammates and head coach Anthony Grant talk about Obi’s future in the NBA.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS