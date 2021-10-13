CLEVELAND (WJW) – Former Cleveland Indians All Star catcher Ray Fosse died Wednesday. He had been silently battling cancer for nearly 16 years, all the while broadcasting games for the Oakland A’s.

A native of Marion, Illinois, Fosse broke into the big leagues with the Indians in 1967. Fosse became an American League All Star in 1970, but it was an incident in the midsummer classic that year in Cincinnati that defined his career.

Superstar Pete Rose crashed into Fosse on the final play of the game while trying to score and as a result of the collision, Fosse sustained a fractured and separated shoulder. Those injuries did not heal properly and Fosse had to deal with nagging pain the rest of his career.

He made one more All Star game and played for the Indians for two different stints: 1967-1972 and 1976-1977.

He also played for Oakland, helping the A’s win World Series titles in 1973 and 1974. Fosse played 12 seasons in the majors, which also included Seattle and Milwaukee.

Fosse married his wife, Carol, in April of his rookie season,1970.

As the Oakland broadcaster for many seasons, Fosse was nominated for a Ford C. Frick Award in 2002.

He revealed the cancer diagnosis in August of this season and stepped away from broadcasting duties. He would never broadcast again.

Fosse was 74.