Flyers wow Georgia in Maui

LAHAINA, Maui – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in 80-61 win in the quarterfinals of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. This is the fourth trip to the Maui Invitational, with the Flyers last winning the tournament in 2003.

Dayton was led by Obi Toppin who had 25 points, on 9-of-11 shooting and Jalen Crutcher who had 20 points, on 7-of-15 shooting.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 43, Georgia 25

The Flyers started the game by going on a 14-2 run in the first four minutes of gameplay.

Obi Toppin scored 14 points in the first six minutes, starting the game a perfect 6-for-6.

Jalen Crutcher finished with 12 points in the half on 4-of-9 shooting and two three-pointers.

The Flyers scored 14 points off of Georgia’s turnovers, while keeping Georgia from scoring off of turnovers in the half.

The 15 Georgia turnovers were the most in a half this season and tied the most in a game for the Bulldogs.

Dayton led the game for the entirety of the first half, with a largest lead of 19 points, which came twice in the first half. The first instance was a Crutcher three at the 6:51 mark.

Jordy Tshimanga made his debut appearance of the season. He did not play in the first three games, while rehabbing a knee injury.

2nd Half: Dayton 80, Georgia 61

Dayton started the half 3-for-3 to extend the lead to 50-30 early on in the half, their largest of the game.

The Flyers took their largest lead of the game, 71-47, initially at the 6:17 mark and reached that margin two other times.

Toppin added nine points and finished the game with 25. He has scored at least 20 points in all four games this season.

Crutcher added an additional eight points in the half.

Georgia never got closer than 13 points in the half.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Dayton held Georgia to 4-of-16 (25.0 percent) from beyond the arc on the game, their second-lowest percentage and fewest threes made in a game on the season.

Georgia had 23 turnovers in the game which allowed the Flyers to score 22 points off of turnovers. Georgia’s most turnovers this season before this game was 15.

Dayton held the lead throughout the game, their second wire-to-wire victory this season (Charleston Southern).

Nine Flyers scored during the game, with Toppin and Crutcher scoring in double-figures.

The Dayton starters had a combined 62 points.

Georgia leading scorer Anthony Edwards was held to six points on 2-of-10 shooting and no threes on the day.

Crutcher set a new season-high record in scoring, with 20 points.

UP NEXT

Dayton will advance in tournament to play Virginia Tech game on Tuesday, November 26th, 8 p.m. ET at the Lahaina Civic Center.