DALLAS, Texas (WDTN) The University of Dayton men’s basketball team fell on the road by a score of 77-69. The Flyers fall to 6-4 while SMU improves to 8-3.



The Flyers were led by freshman DaRon Holmes II who had 15 points, and four rebounds. Holmes II was joined in double digits by redshirt junior Elijah Weaver and freshman Malachi Smith who had 14 and 13 respectively.



This was the Flyers first true road game of the season, as well as the first full-capacity road game since March 4th, 2020, when the Dayton won at Rhode Island.

GAME BREAKDOWN



1st Half: SMU 36, Dayton 28

The Flyers opened the game up 6-0 early after converting off two SMU turnovers.

Dayton continued to lead 13-10 after nine minutes of play while Dayton held SMU to just 33% shooting from the field.

Throughout the first 10 minutes seven different Flyers made a field goal while no Flyer scored more than once.

SMU took their first lead of the game at 25-22 with 6:03 left as the Mustangs hit three straight baskets.

The SMU lead was extended to 34-24 as the Mustangs went on a 12-2 run.

Holmes II answered quickly with two straight baskets to close out the half.

Smith and Holmes II led the way for the Flyers with eight and six points apiece.

2nd Half: SMU 77, Dayton 69

After the first three minutes, the SMU lead was cut down to six as Dayton made three of their first five shots in the half.

The Mustangs hit their sixth three of the contests as SMU led 51-39 with 13:07 left.

Over a three-minute stretch the lead was extended to 15 off a 6-0 SMU run.

The Flyers responded with back-to-back baskets by Holmes II, both of which were assisted by Smith.

The Flyers held SMU scoreless for a 2:43 stretch as the lead was at 10 with 7:47 remaining

The lead was trimmed to eight with 2:06 remaining.

Five straight stops by Dayton reduced the SMU lead at 70-64 with 0:49 left.

Following missed free throws by the Mustangs, a three-pointer by redshirt freshman Mustapha Amzil cut the lead to three.

SMU made the remaining free throws to seal the game.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Three Flyers hit double digits — DaRon Holmes II (15), Elijah Weaver (14), and Malachi Smith (13).

This was Holmes II sixth game scoring double digits, and has hit the mark in five of the last six games.

The Flyers assisted on 17 of the 26 field goals. Smith had six assists and Toumani Camara had five.

SMU made eight threes off 14 attempts (57%) while Dayton shot 27% (6-22).

UD saw a balanced scoring attack with seven players registering at least five points.

Camara led the team in rebounding with eight, while Holmes II had 6.

Dayton benefited from eight offensive rebounds and 12 second chance points.