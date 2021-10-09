DES MOINES, Ia. – The University of Dayton broke open a defensive battle in the second quarter and rode the back of running back Jake Chisholm in the second half to win at Drake, 28-10.

Chisholm gained 112 of his 144 yards in the second half, including 71 in the fourth quarter.

Dayton improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the Pioneer Football League. Drake is now 2-4 and 1-2 in the PFL.

1st Quarter – Dayton 0, Drake 0

· The two teams combined for just 125 yards in offense – 71 for Dayton and 54 for Drake.

· Even though it was a scoreless quarter and there were no turnovers, Dayton’s punter Drew Nieman’s only appearance was on a missed field goal. Dayton’s other two possessions ended on a pass play that was stopped short of the first down and a Jack Cook pooch punt.

· Cook was nine-of-13 passing, but was limited to 58 yards.

2nd Quarter – Dayton 14, Drake 0

· The Flyers got on the board first when a Bulldog snap from the 34 went over the head of the punter. Freshman Ca’Ron Coleman picked it up at the four and ran it in, scoring a TD the first time he touched a live ball in college.

· UD added to its lead with a 10-play, 62-yard drive with 3:27 left in the half, when Cook ran it from five yards out.

· Cook was six-for-eight for 63 yards in the quarter.

· The Dayton defense held Drake to 40 yards in the second quarter, including its second and third stops on fourth-and-one. Grant Dyer made the initial contact in the first quarter stop, with Jerell Lewis crashing on the second and Brandon Easterling sticking his nose in on the third.

3rd Quarter – Dayton 21, Drake 0

· The only scoring in the third quarter was a 14-play, 96-yard drive that took 6:55 off the clock. Jake Chisholm scored on a four-yard run.

· The Flyers were five-for nine on third down in the drive, and also converted once on fourth down on the drive.

· Cook was six-for seven passing for 63 yards in the quarter.

· After being held to 32 yards in the first half, Chisholm started to heat up, carrying the ball nine times for 41 yards.

4th Quarter – Dayton 28, Drake 10

· Drake got on the board with a 33-yard field goal by Shane Dunning, and an 18-yard pass from Blake Ellingson to Brandon Langdock.

· But when UD’s Mason Stauffer recovered the onside kick after the touchdown, the Flyers went on the Chisholm Trail for the remaining nine minutes and 27 seconds of the game.

· The Dayton captain running back carried the ball 14 of UD’s final 15 plays, gaining 64 yards and earning a “will-not-be-denied” multiple tackle-breaking TD from 10 yards out with 4:05 to go.

BY THE NUMBERS

· Jack Chisholm carried a PFL-high 34 times for 144 yards and the two touchdowns. It was his first 100-yard performance of the season.

· Cook finished the day 21 of 29 passing, for 183 yards and one interception.

· Joey Swanson (65 yards) and Sam Bubonics (40 yards) each caught five passes.

· Brandon Easterling led a strong team effort on defense, with nine tackles (seven solo)

· Drew Nieman punted twice for a 41.5 yard average.

UP NEXT

• UD’s next game is at home on Saturday, Oct. 16 against Marist. Please note that the Marist game time has been moved to 12 Noon ET.

• It will be UD’s annual Alumni Game. All football alums have been invited back for the game, with the guests of honor being the 1980 NCAA Division III national championship team, and the 1991 NCAA Division III national runners-up.