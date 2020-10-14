Flyers to play in major Thanksgiving tournament

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) – The University of Dayton Flyers are one of eight high-level men’s basketball programs who will play in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic to help open the 2020-21 season. Creighton, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, West Virginia and Wichita State join Dayton in the tournament field.

The Bad Boys Crossover Classic is a new three-game, three-day bracket tournament that will begin on the first day of competition for the 2020-21 basketball season – Wednesday, Nov. 25 – and will be played at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Fall, S.D. It will be televised on the ESPN family of networks.

Every team in the tournament had a winning record last season, and the field averaged more than 21 wins. Four teams return four starters, and Creighton projects to return all five.

UD will play Wichita State at 9:30 p.m. ET in the first round of the tournament on Nov. 25. The game will be televised by ESPN2. Dayton and Wichita State are paired with Creighton and Utah on one side of the bracket.

This the 13th consecutive season the Flyers have played in an exempt tournament. Last year, UD lost in overtime to Kansas in the championship game of the Maui Invitations.

Dayton was 29-2 in 2019-20, setting the school record for most wins even though UD did not get a chance to play any post-season games. Dayton ended the year ranked third in the nation and will carry a 20-game win streak into 2020-21, the longest active streak in Division I. UD won its third Atlantic 10 regular season championship in the last five years, but went undefeated (18-0) in conference play for the first time.

The Flyers return 10 letterwinners and two starters from that team, led by three-year starter and First Team All-Atlantic 10 point guard Jalen Crutcher.