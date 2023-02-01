DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After Loyola hit a game-tying three-pointer with just 0.4 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, Dayton came back to edge the Ramblers 85-81 in a nail-biter win on Tuesday night at UD Arena.

Toumani Camara led the Flyers with a career-high 31 points and 9 rebounds. Malachi Smith also posted a career night with 21 points and 8 assists.

The win marks the second-straight for the Flyers as they improve to 15-8 overall and 7-3 in the Atlantic 10.

Up next, UD men’s basketball will begin a two-game road trip starting with St. Bonaventure on Saturday at 8 p.m. before heading to VCU next Tuesday for a 7 p.m. tip-off.