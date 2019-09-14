Flyers start season 2-0 with win at Robt Morris

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Dayton defeated Robert Morris by a score of 34-31 on Saturday afternoon to open the season with a 2-0 record for the first time since the 2016 season. Robert Morris falls to 0-3 on the year following the loss. Both of Dayton’s wins have come on the road and against scholarship opponents.



Robert Morris struck first on the opening drive to take a 7-0 lead, but a pair of short rushing touchdowns from Ryan Skibinski and Jack Cook gave the Flyers a 14-7 advantage at the 14:47 mark of the second quarter.

Dayton and Robert Morris traded field goals, including a 53-yard boot from freshman Sam Webster, to make the score 17-10 with 8:26 to play in the opening half, but the Colonials tied it up on the next drive at 17 apiece on a Matthew Gonzalez two-yard touchdown reception from George Martin. Webster kicked his second field goal of the day with 25 seconds left in the opening half to give UD a 20-17 lead heading into the break.



Robert Morris was trailing 34-31 with 5:16 left in the game when they took over at the UD 35-yard line with the chance to take the lead. The Colonials drove down to the 22-yard line, but a screen pass that went for negative four yards set up a 3rd-and-14 for RMU and Nate Obringer sacked George Martin on the next play to make it 4th-and-23, which set the stage for Tim Simon’s interception with 2:08 left in the game to allowing Dayton to run out the clock.



KEY STATS

Jack Cook threw for two passing touchdowns for the second straight week and finished the game 13-of-26 with 238 yards, while also adding 32 yards and an additional touchdown on the ground.

Sean Prophit was the leading rusher for the Flyers with 120 yards on 21 attempts.

Ryan Skibinski scored both a rushing and a receiving touchdown on the day and finished with 70 receiving yards on three catches to go along with his two-yard rushing score, which came on his only carry of the day.

Adam Trautman was the team’s leading receiver with five catches and 82 yards.

Tim Simon intercepted Robert Morris’s George Martin on fourth-and-23 with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to set up Dayton’s clock-killing drive to seal the game.

Simon now has an interception in each of the first two games.

Nate Obringer sacked Martin the play before Simon’s interception for a 9-yard loss to set up the 4th-and-23 for the Colonials.

Freshman kicker Sam Webster was a perfect 2-for-2 on field goals, including his first-career field goal, which came from 53 yards out.

Webster’s 53-yard field goal is Dayton’s longest since 1984.

Brandon Easterling had a team-high 11 tackles (nine solo).

Five different Flyers notched a solo tackle for loss including Easterling, Grant Dyer, Zach Rumpke, Brennan Burdo and Mike Stodola.

Stodola also forced a fumble early in the fourth quarter to set up a Flyer touchdown.

UP NEXT

Dayton will have its home opener next week on Saturday, Sept. 21 against Duquesne, which also coincides with the University of Dayton’s Family Weekend.

