DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team defeated UMass Wednesday by a score of 82-61. The Flyers extend their five-game win streak as they advance to 20-8 (12-3 A-10), and the Minutemen fall to 12-14 (5-9 A-10).

With today’s win, Dayton coach Anthony Grant picks up his third 20-win season in his five years at UD.

A pair of redshirt freshmen Koby Brea and Mustapha Amzil led the team in scoring with 16 points apiece off the bench. Amzil and Brea were joined in double-digits by sophomore Toumani Camara (12), redshirt freshman R.J. Blakney (11), and freshman DaRon Holmes II (10). With his 16, Amzil also surpassed his season high scoring.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 46, UMass 23

Kobe Elvis opened the game with a three-pointer from the corner on Dayton’s second possession.

All five of Dayton’s starters scored in the first four minutes as UD led 10-7 early.

The Flyer’s offense continued with the hot start making seven of the team’s first 10 attempts from the field.

A 14-2 run from Dayton put the Flyers up 28-14. The run featured four UMass turnovers and five consecutive

made field goals for Dayton.

Koby Brea scored eight straight points for the Flyers, putting Dayton up 33-19.

The Minutemen were held to just one made field goal off seven attempts, while Dayton went eight for 10 at the

same time.

The Flyers lengthened their lead by making 18 total bench points before the half came to a close.

Dayton had twice as many points with a shooting percentage of 69% compared to UMass’ 30%.

Dayton wrapped up the first half by creating itsr largest lead of the game at 46-23 on a steal and assist by Brea

that led to a layup by Elvis

2nd Half: Dayton 82, UMass 61

Toumari Camara started the Flyers’ second half with field goals in Dayton’s first two possessions. This extended

their largest lead of the night to 27 points.

The Minutemen contained the Flyers’ offense by holding them off with a 3:06 scoring drought.

Dayton responded with an 8-0 run to extend the lead back to 20 with 11 minutes left, this lead stood for the

remainder of the contest.

Dayton’s bench saw playing time towards the end of the game as they extended the Flyers’ bench points to 36.

Blakney saw seven of his 11 points in the half, while Amzil led Dayton in the half with eight.

Dayton shot 5-8 (63%) from beyond the arch in the half.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Five Flyers hit double digits Koby Brea (16), Mustapha Amzil (16), Toumani Camara (12), R.J. Blakney (11), and

DaRon Holmes II (10).

Dayton recorded assists on 17 of the teams 32 field goals. Malachi Smith led Dayton with nine.

UD saw a balance in minutes on the floor, with 12 Flyers entering the game, and seven players playing at least 20

minutes.

The Flyers turned UMass over nine times, giving Dayton 15 points off turnovers.

UD outrebounded UMass 36-24. Camara, Smith and Amzil each had six.

Dayton commanded the paint throughout the game, scoring 40 inside while holding UMass to 18.

UP NEXT

The Flyers head on the road to Philadelphia Saturday, at La Salle at 2 p.m. ET.

The La Salle game will air on ESPN+

Dayton’s final home game will be March 5, against the Davidson Wildcats at 12:30 p.m. ET.