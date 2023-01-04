DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team cruised to a 76-56 win over St. Joseph’s for their sixth-straight win this season to give the Flyers a 3-0 start to Atlantic 10 play on Wednesday night.

It’s the first six-game winning streak for the Flyers since the 2019-20 season when they won their last 20 games.

DaRon Holmes II scored third-straight double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. It marks his 7th overall on the year. R.J Blakney tied his career-high in points with 19, Toumani Camara with 14 and Mustapha Amzil with 11.

Dayton improves to 11-5 overall and 3-0 in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

The Flyers travel to face off against Fordham on Tuesday, January 10th. Game time at Rose Hill Gym is 7 p.m.