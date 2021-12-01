DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –

The University of Dayton men’s basketball team won for the fourth consecutive time, taking down Alabama State 93-54 at UD Arena on Wednesday night. The Flyers improve to 5-3 on the season.

Sophomore Toumani Camara and redshirt freshman Kobe Elvis led Dayton with 16 points each, career highs for both Flyers. Freshman Malachi Smith and redshirt freshman Mustapha Amzil also finished in double figures, scoring 14 and 11, respectively. Smith also finished with a career-high seven rebounds in the contest.

Four Flyers appeared for the first time this season against Alabama State, with freshman Kaleb Washington and redshirt freshman Brady Uhl playing in a Dayton uniform for the first time. Senior Christian Wilson and redshirt sophomore Drew Swerlein made their season debuts in the win. Washington also scored his first collegiate points, while Wilson scored his first point of the season.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 36, Alabama State 23

· After Alabama State scored the first points of the game, Dayton went on an 18-0 run to take an early 16-point lead.

· Elvis scored the first points for the Flyers for the third time this season.

· Dayton’s defense stepped up in the early stages of the game, holding Alabama State to just one made basket in its first 12 shots.

· Alabama State responded with a 7-3 run to put the score at 21-9 with 7:23 remaining in the first half.

· A 7-0 run for the Flyers extended the lead back to 19 with 5:09 left in the period.

· The Flyers forced seven turnovers in the half, resulting in 12 points.

· Dayton shot 88.9% free throws having only missed one out of their eight.

· UD’s 13-point lead marked the team’s largest halftime lead of the season.

· Smith led the Flyers with 10 points in the first half.

· Eight different Flyers scored in the first 20 minutes.

2nd Half: Dayton 93, Alabama State 54

· The Flyers opened the second half on a 12-2 run, with six of those points coming from redshirt freshman R.J. Blakney.

· Dayton made four of their first six three’s in the second half, while Alabama State started 0-6 from behind the three point line after halftime.

· Camara and Elvis each turned up the offense in the second half, scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively, in the final 20 minutes.

· Dayton’s offense put up 57 points in the second half, the team’s highest scoring half of the season.

· The Flyers forced 10 turnovers in the final period, while only turning the ball over four times offensively in the second half.

· UD shot 55 percent from the field in the second half and held Alabama State to just 22 percent shooting in the last 20 minutes.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

· Dayton shot 48% from three while Alabama State shot 29%.

· The Flyers shot a season best 85% (23-27) from the free throw line.

· UD’s defense forced a season-high 17 turnovers, leading to a season-best 25 points off of those turnovers.

· Dayton scored 90 points for the first time since December 3, 2019, when they scored 99 against Houston Baptist.

· The Flyers continued to utilize their depth, taking the 35-28 advantage in bench points. Dayton’s bench has outscored their opponent’s bench in all but one game this season.

· Eleven different Flyers scored in the contest.

· The 39-point win is Dayton’s largest margin of victory since Dec. 4, 2018, when they also won by 39 against Detroit Mercy.

UP NEXT

· The Flyers will take on the Northern Illinois Huskies at home Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

· Dayton will head to Dallas for a game at SMU on December 8th.

· The team will be back at UD Arena December 12th for a matchup with Virginia Tech.