AMHERST, Mass. – For the second consecutive game, the University of Dayton men’s basketball team never trailed en route to a double-digit road win, as the Flyers beat Massachusetts 72-54.

DaRon Holmes II led all scorers with 22 points. He was joined in double figures by Toumani Camara and Koby Brea (11 points each) and Kobe Elvis (10).

Dayton has won four in a row to improve to 19-9 overall and 11-4 in the Atlantic 10. UD is currently in second place in the A-10, one game behind VCU.

First Half – Dayton 37, UMass 27

Dayton scored the first nine points of the game on a three by Koby Brea , two buckets by DaRon Holmes II and another runner by Brea.

The Minutemen came back to make it a two-point game (25-23) with 4:23 left in the half.

A Malachi Smith three-pointer started a 12-4 closing run for the Flyers.

UD made five of its last six shots, and grabbed the offensive rebound on the miss to score.

Holmes had 14 points in the half.

Second Half – Dayton 72, UMass 54

Dayton scored the first six points of the second half to force a Massachusetts timeout.

The Minutemen could get no closer than 11 points (50-39 with 13:21 to go) the rest of the way.

Dayton’s largest lead was 23 (70-47 at the 4:44 mark).

For the second straight game, UD’s last points were a Flyer’s first career points, and they came at the line. Richard Amaefule’s free throw with 70 seconds remaining mad the final score 72-54.