RICHMOND, Va. – Double-doubles from Toumani Camara and DaRon Holmes II led the University of Dayton men’s basketball team to a gritty62-58 win at VCU on Tuesday. Camara had game highs of 26 points and 15 rebounds, while Holmes added 11 and 13.

Dayton is now 16-9 overall, and 8-4 in the Atlantic 10 Conference, one game back of first-place VCU, who is now 18-7