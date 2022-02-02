RICHMOND – The University of Dayton Men’s Basketball team won big against VCU Wednesday by a score of 82-52. Dayton went up big early and never looked back as the Flyers pick up their third straight win. Dayton improves to 15-7 (7-2 A-10) while VCU falls to 13-7 (6-2 A-10).



Freshman DaRon Holmes II and redshirt freshman Kobe Elvis both set career highs with 21 and 20 points respectively. Sophomore Toumani Camara tied a Dayton career high scoring 18 with a career high four made threes on five attempts.



GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 43, VCU 28

After starting the game down four early, the Flyers went on a 9-0 run to go up 9-4 five minutes in.

The Dayton run continued off five straight points by Toumani Camara as UD went up 14-6.

as UD went up 14-6. The Rams responded with an 8-0 run to tie the game up at 14.

Both teams exchanged a layup follow by a three as the game was tied a 21 with 7:09 remaining.

The Flyers offense heated up thanks to back-to-back buckets by Kobe Elvis followed by Camara’s third three of the half.

followed by Camara’s third three of the half. Dayton’s lead expanded to 11 at 32-21. During the Flyers run, Dayton forced four turnovers, and converted each one into a bucket.

UD finished off the half with an alley-oop to Holmes II followed by a steal and layup by Elvis.

Dayton made five of their nine three point-attempts in the half, with Camara hitting all four of his attempts.

Dayton benefited from 10 offensive rebounds, while VCU secured only seven defensive rebounds.

The 43 points were the most an opponent has scored against VCU in a first half of a game this season.

2nd Half: Dayton 82, VCU 52

Holmes II opened the half strong for Dayton scoring four straight to extending the lead to 19.

The Dayton defense continued the strong play, holding VCU scoreless for a 2:38 stretch as the Flyers led 55-36 with 12:56 remaining.

UD’s offense continued to roll off back-to-back baskets by Koby Brea and Holmes II. The Flyer lead was at 20 with 10 left to play.

and Holmes II. The Flyer lead was at 20 with 10 left to play. The Flyers defense held VCU to just three made field goals over a 10-minute stretch as the lead expanded to 23 with 5:30 left.

The lead grew to a game high 26 as Dayton made five or six from the field, while the Rams were held scoreless for a 4:11 stretch.

Directly after checking into the game, freshman Kaleb Washington threw down an emphatic dunk in transition.

threw down an emphatic dunk in transition. VCU was held without a field goal for 7:53, to close out the half.

The Flyers shot 60% from the field in the half while the Rams shot 32%.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

The trio of Holmes II, Elvis and Camara combined for 59 points, which accounted for 72% of Dayton’s points.

This was the first time Dayton has beaten an A-10 opponent by 30 point since March 6, 2019 when Dayton beat La Salle by 31.

Dayton made seven of their 15 shots from beyond the arch (47%) while VCU made two of their 11 attempts (18%)

The Flyers scored 48 points in the paint while VCU scored 28 in the paint.

Dayton grabbed more rebounds of missed shots by Flyers on the offensive end than VCU did. Camara led the way with eight total rebounds, while Holmes II and R.J. Blankey had seven and five respectively.

With his 20 tonight, Elvis has hit double-digits six of the last seven contest.

Dayton had 18 assist while VCU had just 10. Blankey led Dayton with four while three Flyers registered three.

Dayton forced the Rams into 17 turnovers, which gave the Flyers 12 fast break points.

This game wrapped up stretch of three-straight games where Dayton played a team named the Rams. UD went 3-0 in the stretch.

UP NEXT

The Flyers will be back on the road again Saturday with a matchup vs Saint Louis.

The game will tip at 2:00 ET. And will be broadcast on ESPNU

Dayton’s next home game will be on Wednesday, Feb. 9 against Duquesne.