Flyers soar past Omaha

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) The University of Dayton men’s basketball team defeated Omaha 93-68 at UD Arena on Tuesday night.

The Flyers were led by Obi Toppin, who scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting and brought in six rebounds. Four other Flyers also scored in double digits with Ryan Mikesell scoring 16 points, Rodney Chatman scoring 13 points, and Ibi Watson and Trey Landers both contributing 11 points.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 43, Omaha 25

• At the first media timeout, Dayton was tied with Omaha 10-10.

• Dayton went on a 15-2 run to build a 25-12 lead that they never gave up.

• Seven Flyers scored in the first half. Watson and Mikesell both scored nine points for Dayton in the half.

•The Flyer bench scored 20 of the 43 first half points.

• The Flyers scored 12 fast break points in the half, while the defense held the Mavericks to scoring on only a single fast break.

• Dayton had 17 points off turnovers while Omaha only had two.

• Dayton shot 55.0% from the field overall in the half, whereas Omaha shot 42.0%.



2nd Half: Dayton 93, Omaha 68

• Teams traded baskets throughout the beginning of the second half and after the second media timeout the Flyers lead 63-45.

• Toppin led the Flyers in the second half with 14 points, to tally up 21 on the game.

• Dayton out-scored Omaha in the paint 30-18 in the half.

• The Flyers had 11 fast break points in the half compared to Omaha’s six.

• The Flyers shot 61.0% from the field in the half.

• The Flyers outrebounded the Mavericks 17-15 in the second half.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• Obi Toppin scored 21 points (8-11 FG) while adding six rebounds.

• Five Flyers reached double-figures on the night, combining for 28-for-47 (59.5 percent) on field goals.

• Dayton offense moved the ball throughout the game tallying 21 total assists.

• Nine different players scored for the Flyers.

• Dayton trailed only once the entire game for just 1:05.

• Ryan Mikesell had 16 points and four rebounds while Rodney Chatman added 13 points and four assists.

• Jalen Crutcher had a game-high seven assists, against just two turnovers.

• Dayton outrebounded UNO 32-31, but no Flyer had more than six rebounds. Five had four or more.

• Chase Johnson had five points and five rebounds in 11 minutes of action.



UP NEXT

• The Flyers head to Hawai’i to take part in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

• Dayton will play Georgia in the quarterfinals on Monday, Nov. 25.

• Game time is 9:30 a.m. HT, / 2:30 p.m. ET.

• This will be UD’s fourth trip to Maui. The Flyers won the tournament in 2003.