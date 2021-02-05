Flyers soar past George Mason 74-65

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton Flyers men’s basketball team defeated George Mason 74-65 Friday at UD Arena. This marked the Flyers’ second win of the season against George Mason at UD Arena.

Senior Jalen Crutcher led the Flyers with 21 points. Redshirt senior Ibi Watson added 20 with high school teammate and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in attendance.

UD improves to 11-5 and 7-4 in the Atlantic 10, while George Mason falls to 8-8, and 4-6 in conference play.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 36, George Mason 32

The Flyers opened up an early 8-2 lead thanks to 3-pointers by Watson and Crutcher. George Mason started off 1-of-6 from the floor.

Dayton started the game shooting 4-for-5 from three in the first seven minutes.

The Flyers shot 48.3% from the field and made five-straight baskets from the 7:54 to the 5:15 mark.

The Flyers were led in the half by Watson and Crutcher who each had 12 points.

The Patriots were held to 2-of-11 from three in the half.

Dayton outrebounded George Mason 18-15 in the opening 20 minutes.

This was the 10th game this season where Dayton has held the lead going into the locker room.

2nd Half: Dayton 74, George Mason 65

· The Flyers started out the half by expanding their lead to 11 over the first four minutes.

· George Mason was held to just three points in the first six minutes of the half.

· Watson’s fourth three of the night gave the Flyers a 58-42 lead at the 9:47 mark.

· Dayton extended their lead to a game-high 17 off back-to-back buckets by graduate student Jordy Tshimanga and Watson.

· Back-to-back three pointers by George Mason cut the lead to seven with 1:17 remaining, but the Patriots did not pull any closer.

BY THE NUMBERS

· Dayton made 12 threes on the night, tying a season high. This was the third time the Flyers made 12 3-pointers in a game this season and the second time against George Mason. Dayton is 5-0 when making at least 10 threes in a game this season.

· The Flyers shot a season-best 52.2% from three on the night.

· Tshimanga grabbed 14 rebounds for the game; second-most on the season to only his 16-rebound performance against Fordham on January 5.

· Four Flyers scored in double-figures – Jalen Crutcher (21), Ibi Watson (20), Elijah Weaver (a Dayton-best 13) and Mustapha Amzil (10).

· Crutcher scored at least 20 points for the eighth time this season. He scored 20 or more points eight times during the 2019-20 season.

Crutcher also added seven assists.