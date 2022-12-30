DAYTON, Ohio – Three Flyers in double figures and a solid defensive effort gave the University of Dayton men’s basketball team a successful Atlantic 10 Conference-opening win over Duquesne, 69-57.

Dayton was led by DaRon Holmes II , who scored 22 points and had 13 rebounds. R.J. Blakney had a stellar night with 17 points and lockdown defense on the sixth-leading scorer in the A-10, Dae Dae Grant. Grant was held to eight points, less than half his average of 17.9 ppg. Mustapha Amzil added 13 points and five assists.

Dayton is now 9-5 on the season, and has won its last four. Duquesne is now 10-4 on the year.