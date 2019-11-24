Flyers soar past Butler in season finale

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton football team wrapped up the 2019 season with a 51-38 win over Butler.

For the Flyers, this was Senior Day. Dayton honored 33 seniors before the game — Will Bobek, Matt Brandeis, Brennan Burdo, Kyle Butz, Matt Clifford, Turner Cook, Sam Costantino, Ryan Culhane, Matt Durkin, Brian Gillen, Clayton Hamby, Ryan Harkleroad, Markus Hurd, Zack Jablonski, Cole Kaparos, Justin Karem, Andrew Lutgens, Drew Melarango, Jaxon Mills, Michael Newbold, Michael Niese, Zach Pipoly, Sean Prophit, Tim Roell, Andrew Rothstein, Dom Sciaretti, Tim Simon, Ryan Skibinski, Adam Trautman, Jay Vallie, Tyler Vincent, Colt Whitman and Drake Yinger.

Additionally, during the half, Kyle Butz was named the winner of the Lt. Andy Zulli Trophy, a character-driven award that is the most prestigious at UD.

The Flyers finished out the season with an 8-3 overall record.

1ST QUARTER – Dayton 17, Butler 3

• Butler was the first to score with a field goal at 10:21.

• The Flyers responded with the first touchdown of the game with 8:06 left in the quarter; Jack Cook completed a 12-yard pass to Ryan Skibinski giving the Flyers a 7-3 lead.

• Dayton continued to put the pressure on the Bulldogs, forcing them to punt on their possession after Dayton scored.

• After receiving the ball on the Flyers 24-yard line, the Flyers went on a six-play drive, resulting in a Dayton touchdown. Cook completed a six-yard pass to Adam Trautman to move the score to 14-3.

• With just over three minutes left in the quarter, Brandon Easterling intercepted a Butler pass and returned it for 34 yards.

• With 00:34 left in the quarter, Sam Webster hit a 31-yard field goal moving the score to 17-3.

• Jake Chisolm crossed the 1,000-yard mark in rushing this season.

2ND QUARTER – Dayton 38, Butler 17

• Dayton kept the pace going into the second quarter, scoring a touchdown in the first four minutes of play. Skibinski caught a nine-yard pass from Cook moving the score to 24-3.

• The Flyers defense held strong, forcing the Bulldogs to punt after a three and out.

• After getting the ball back, the Flyer offense marched down the field again, culminating in a 38-yard pass from Cook to Skibinski yet again, and extending the lead to 31-3.

• Butler answered with a five-play, 65-yard touchdown drive, making the score 31-10.

• Sean Prophit broke off a 65-yard run to begin the next Dayton drive. Prophit finished off the drive with a five-yard touchdown run, pushing the score to 38-10.

• The Bulldogs scored again with five seconds left in the half to make it a 38-17 game.

3RD QUARTER – Dayton 48, Butler 24

• Dayton opened the half on defense, stopping Butler in Flyer territory on a key fourth-down sack by Matt Brandeis.

• Jack Cook capped off a six-play, 54-yard drive with a rushing touchdown of his own, giving the Flyers a 45-17 lead.

• Butler cut into the Flyer lead with a five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, making the score 45-24.

• Webster drilled a 39-yard field goal at the end of a six-play, 23-yard drive with 1:13 remaining in the quarter, pushing the score to 48-24.

4TH QUARTER – Dayton 51, Butler 38

• Butler added a touchdown 34-seconds into the quarter, cutting the lead to 45-31.

• Chisholm broke free for a 59-yard scamper, taking the Flyers all the way down to the Butler 14-yard line. Webster finished the drive with a 30-yard field goal, making him 3-for-3 on the game. This pushed the score to 51-31.

• Butler answered with a nine-play, 72-yard touchdown drive, making the score 51-38.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• Dayton has now scored in 487 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in all of college football.

• The Flyers have scored points over the past five games (47.8 points per game)

• Ryan Skibinski led the Flyers with eight catches for 144 yards and three touchdowns while Trautman added five catches for 57 yards and a touchdown

• Skibinski’s 144 yards were the most for any Flyer receiver in a single game this season.

• Jack Cook was 19 of 28 passing. He had 273 yards and four touchdowns passing and added 19 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

• Jake Chisholm had this fifth straight 100+ yard game, with 166 yards on 21 carries (7.9 avg.)

• Sean Prophit also topped 100-yards for the second time this season, posting 133-yards on six carries (22.2 avg.), while also adding a touchdown.

• Prophit also added the Flyers longest run of the year, breaking off a 65-yarder in the second quarter

• Brandon Easterling led UD on defense with 16 tackles (10 solo), also adding an interception and a pass-breakup.

• The Flyers were a perfect 7-7 in the red zone.