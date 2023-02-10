DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Four Flyers scored in double digits on Friday night as the University of Dayton men’s basketball team cruised to a 70-56 win over Saint Louis, propelling UD to second place in the Atlantic 10.

Dayton currently sits 0.5 games behind first-place VCU.

Toumani Camara scored 10 points in the second half to finish with a team-high 17 points and 10 rebounds for another double double this season.

GAME THREAD

Malachi Smith and Koby Brea started the game off with back-to-back three point field goals following Saint Louis back-to-back threes of their own.

Mike Sharavjamts drove the ball to the basket and finished it with a nice layup.

Dayton went on a 6-0 run over the span of 1:31. Flyers led the Billikens 38-38 with 1:47 remaining in the first half.

Smith stayed hot this half after he knocked down his second three of the night. He led the Flyers in points for the half with 14.

Dayton ended the half making 5 of their last 6 field goals.

Second Half – Dayton 70, Saint Louis 56

Kobe Elvis hit his first three on the night to give the Flyers their first field goal of the half.

Holmes II got a block on the defensive end which led to a Camara basket on the offensive end.

Dayton defense showed up as they help Saint Louis to 0 from 6 field goals over a span of 2:10

On the contrary, Dayton went on a FG drought of 3:08. The drought was ended by a Holmes II mid-range basket.

Dayton continued to be aggressive on the offensive and defensive which would see them having their largest lead of the night, 64-46. Flyers extended that lead to 19 with 3:01 remaining in the game.

Camara picked up another double-double this season after dropping 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Dayton finished the game on a cold streak, however they still managed to defeat the Billikens 70-56.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Flyers had double digit nights in the point category led by DaRon Holmes II and Toumani Camara with 15 a piece. Malachi Smith (14) and Koby Brea (13) were the other two.

The Flyers out-rebounded Saint Louis 33-28 led by Camara who grabbed 10 by himself.

The paint was dominated by the Flyers with 24 points in the paint to Saint Louis’ 18.

Dayton’s impressive ball movement saw them produce 15 assists compared to Saint Louis’ 12. Smith led with 6.

Dayton shot an impressive 41% from beyond the arc as a team led by Brea who shot 50% shooting 3-6.

UP NEXT

The Flyers travel to Chicago, Ill on Friday, February 17 to face Loyola Chicago at the Gentile Center. Game time is 7:00 PM on ESPN2