DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Four Flyers scored in double digits on Friday night as the University of Dayton men’s basketball team cruised to a 70-56 win over Saint Louis, propelling UD to second place in the Atlantic 10.
Dayton currently sits 0.5 games behind first-place VCU.
Toumani Camara scored 10 points in the second half to finish with a team-high 17 points and 10 rebounds for another double double this season.
GAME THREAD
- Malachi Smith and Koby Brea started the game off with back-to-back three point field goals following Saint Louis back-to-back threes of their own.
- Toumani Camara hit a three of his own and the Flyers started 3 for 4 on their first 4 three point attempts.
- Brea started off red hot and went 3-3 on his first few attempts. Smith also started off getting 9 quick points of his own.
- Mike Sharavjamts drove the ball to the basket and finished it with a nice layup.
- DaRon Holmes II received a pass from Brea and spun off the defende to finish it with a nice layup plus the foul.
- The Flyers went on a scoring drought of 2:40. Camara ended it with a three pointer off of a Smith assist.
- Dayton went on a 6-0 run over the span of 1:31. Flyers led the Billikens 38-38 with 1:47 remaining in the first half.
- Smith stayed hot this half after he knocked down his second three of the night. He led the Flyers in points for the half with 14.
- Dayton ended the half making 5 of their last 6 field goals.
Second Half – Dayton 70, Saint Louis 56
- Kobe Elvis hit his first three on the night to give the Flyers their first field goal of the half.
- Brea followed up with a three of his own and Dayton shot 50% from three as they led 49-36 with 15:45 to go in the half.
- Holmes II got a block on the defensive end which led to a Camara basket on the offensive end.
- Dayton defense showed up as they help Saint Louis to 0 from 6 field goals over a span of 2:10
- On the contrary, Dayton went on a FG drought of 3:08. The drought was ended by a Holmes II mid-range basket.
- Dayton continued to be aggressive on the offensive and defensive which would see them having their largest lead of the night, 64-46. Flyers extended that lead to 19 with 3:01 remaining in the game.
- Camara picked up another double-double this season after dropping 17 points and 10 rebounds.
- Dayton finished the game on a cold streak, however they still managed to defeat the Billikens 70-56.
BY THE NUMBERS
- 4 Flyers had double digit nights in the point category led by DaRon Holmes II and Toumani Camara with 15 a piece. Malachi Smith (14) and Koby Brea (13) were the other two.
- Dayton out shot the Billikens in field goal percentage 48% to 33%.
- The Flyers out-rebounded Saint Louis 33-28 led by Camara who grabbed 10 by himself.
- The paint was dominated by the Flyers with 24 points in the paint to Saint Louis’ 18.
- Dayton’s impressive ball movement saw them produce 15 assists compared to Saint Louis’ 12. Smith led with 6.
- Dayton shot an impressive 41% from beyond the arc as a team led by Brea who shot 50% shooting 3-6.
UP NEXT
- The Flyers travel to Chicago, Ill on Friday, February 17 to face Loyola Chicago at the Gentile Center. Game time is 7:00 PM on ESPN2